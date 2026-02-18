All-BTC Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani demands community candidates in Bijni and Baokhungri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All-BTC Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani has demanded that candidates from the Koch-Rajbongshi community be nominated in Bijni and Baokhungri constituencies for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. The organization said this is necessary to ensure that the Koch-Rajbongshi community has a voice in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Sanmilani president Lakhindra Ray stated that a meeting was held at the Laxmi Mandir premises in Bijni, where the proposal to field community representatives in the forthcoming elections was adopted. He expressed gratitude to the BTC council government for officially celebrating Bir Chilarai Divas this year.

Ray also recalled that during the last BTC council elections, the All-BTC Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani had openly supported the BPF, which contributed to the party forming the council government. He argued that candidates from the Koch-Rajbongshi community should be fielded in Bijni and Baokhungri constituencies by either the NDA or the BPF, adding that their victory would be nearly certain. In addition, the organization demanded the appointment of Koch-Rajbongshi members to various boards and bodies under the BTC.

