Assam Legislative Assembly Committee inspects development schemes in Tinsukia

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The Permanent Committee of the Development (A) Department of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday carried out inspections of several ongoing development schemes in Tinsukia district. Members of the committee arrived in the district on Sunday evening and conducted field inspections of works implemented by various government departments.

During the visit, the committee inspected houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), infrastructure developed under the 15th Finance Commission at educational institutions, the Jagannath Skill Development and Public Building Institute, facilities of the Assam Power Distribution system, and other public infrastructure projects.

The objective of the visit was to assess the quality and progress of development works on the ground. Following the inspections, the committee held a review meeting with senior departmental officials at the meeting hall of the circuit house.

The delegation was led by Udalguri MLA Govinda Basumatary and included Barkhetri MLA Diganta Barman, Katlicherra MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar, Gauripur MLA Nizanur Rahman, Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Ray, along with Additional Secretary of the Assam Legislative Assembly Rajib Bhattacharyya.

