Autonomous State for Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao Possible Within 10 Years: Ronghang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang said that the Autonomous State for the twin districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under Article 244 (A) of the Constitution would be achieved within ten years.

He said this during his keynote address as the chief guest at a free blanket distribution programme in Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency in loving memory of Late Basapi Teronpi. The blankets were donated by Singdon Ronghang on Saturday both at Dongkamukam and at Rengthama village, West Karbi Anglong.

“In the decades of struggle, several lives were lost, hundreds of families became homeless, and many lost limbs. I assure you that our dream for an Autonomous State will be fulfilled within the next ten years of time,” he said.

He further said that the people of his home constituency (Bithung Rengthama MAC constituency) and he himself were lucky to get the longest-serving KAAC chief and that many more developmental schemes would be implemented from January 2026.

He also appealed to the Garo Christian voters of the constituency to vote in favour of BJP in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election.

