Assam: Incessant rains paralyse normal life in Dima Hasao district

Haflong: Incessant rains since Wednesday night paralyzed normal life in Dima Hasao followed by landslide and flood like situation in different parts of the district. Following warning issued by IMD Guwahati, the Dima Hasao District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory requesting people not to venture out from Thursday till May 4 until the rain subsides or the situation turns normal.

Due to the current weather, all educational institutions will be closed until May 4. Considering the gravity of the situation, the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch at National Highway-27 has been completely closed for all vehicles till 4 pm on Thursday due to heavy rainfall.

Haflong being the hill station experienced a flood like situation and several houses at Ramnagar area in Haflong were inundated by water following from Haflong Lake. Landslides at many locations including Haflong Government College and Haflong town area also being reported.

Power supply has been cut off to avoid any probable incident, though there are no reports of line snap but poles are damaged at Maibang. Haflong- Silchar road communication has been disrupted since the road in between Harangajao and Miyungkhro has been washed away, following which huge numbers of vehicles remain stranded in both sides.

On Wednesday night, a bus from Tripura bound to Guwahati met with an accident at Harangajao where one youth identified as Raj Debbarma died and several sustained injuries.

