Assam: Annual distribution ceremony of Zakat and Imdad held in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The annual distribution ceremony of Dibrugarh Zakat and Imdad foundation trust was held in Dibrugarh on Sunday. Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Saikat Patra and Dr Mahesh Jain, educationist and chairman of Dibrugarh Jain Samaj attended the meeting as chief guest and guest of honour. Sajjad Hussain, principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College attended the meeting as guest speaker.

While speaking at the programme, Dr Saikat Patra said, “It is a good initiative by the trust. Poor students are benefitted through this initiative. I thank the members of the trust for helping the poor bright students financially. The poor students who have excelled in their examination will get some help through this initiative. Every year the foundation give scholarship to the bright students.”

Post graduate students from other religion were offered a sum of Rs 1000 each from the Imdad section of the trust. Twenty beneficiaries were offered economic package for repair of their dilapidated house.

The main objective of the trust, “To serve humanity is to serve God”, was highly appreciated by the different speakers.

Nasir Sultan, secretary of DZIFT and president Dr. Sajeed Ahmed expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries and trustees for their participation in the meeting. The meeting was ended by vote of thanks by DZIFT vice president Sehir Ahmed.

Also Read: NCHAC Chief Debolal Gorlosa Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Sengya Tularam Boys Hostel in Guwahati

Also Watch: