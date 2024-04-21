Special arrangements made for voters’ convenience in Goalpara District

Goalpara: The Goalpara District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Khanindra Choudhury has made some special arrangements for the voters convenience on the polling day scheduled to be held in the district on May 7 for the two parliamentary constituencies 2 No. Dhubri and 5 No. Guwahati.

From the content of a press release circulated by the district media cell, it is affirmed that specific measures have been taken by the DC so that the voters don’t face any inconvenience due to the supposed inclement weather on the casting day.

To encourage the voters to come out and cast their votes even on heavy downpour or sweating heat, proper temporary covers and drainages with outlets are made in some specific polling booths.

Besides, the schools with dilapidated conditions are repaired and readied for the special day. Proper arrangements are made for the assistance of physically challenged people.

Instructions to the education department officers are sent to stay in touch with the school management committees in order to pass off the polling peacefully. Messages through BLO’s are circulated requesting the voters to bring umbrellas with them when they come out to participate in polling.

The district disaster management authority, Goalpara and Lakhipur municipal boards are also given special instructions to thwart any inconvenience for the voters.

Meanwhile, for further information and time to time development people may visit the website ‘goalpara@assam.govt.in’ run by the National Information Centre, Goalpara and district administration’s Facebook page ‘Goalpara District Administration, Assam’.

