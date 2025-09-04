Former All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) Leader Gokul Barman to join BJP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a significant political development, Gokul Barman, former Secretary of the All Koch-Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) and former Chief Executive Member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council, is set to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday at Bajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

The induction ceremony will be attended by several senior BJP leaders, including the party’s State President, Barman confirmed while speaking to the media. He stated that he has been “deeply attracted by the ideology of the BJP” and expressed confidence in contributing to the party’s expansion in the region.

A few of Barman’s close associates are also expected to accompany him in joining the saffron party. Responding to queries about his future political plans, Barman hinted at the possibility of contesting the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections as a BJP candidate from Bongaigaon district.

Also Read: All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) observes Black Day in Bongaigaon

Also Watch: