All Koch Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) team to probe road scam in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The central committee of the All Koch Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) has decided to conduct an inquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against AKRSU Bongaigaon district president and contractor Sanjiv Kumar Ray.

Speaking to reporters, AKRSU Central President Manoj Ray said that a team of the organisation would visit the Public Works Department (PWD) office to inquire into the allegations. He stated that the organisation would discuss the matter further after completion of the inquiry process.

AKRSU Central Secretary Boloram Barman said that if any corruption charges against Sanjiv Kumar Ray were found to be true, necessary action would be taken according to the provisions of the AKRSU Constitution.

Meanwhile, another serious allegation of corruption and negligence has surfaced against Sanjiv Kumar Ray regarding a road project under the Chief Minister’s Paved Road Scheme in Uttar Salmara area of Bongaigaon district.

According to locals, an amount of Rs 75.07 lakh was sanctioned during 2023-24 for the construction of a 1-km road from Malipara to Majpara under Uttar Salmara Gaon Panchayat. The work was reportedly allotted to contractor Sanjiv Kumar Ray under the Public Works Department. Villagers alleged that only around 800 metres of the road received soil and stone materials, while the remaining portion was left incomplete, making the road muddy and nearly unusable during the rainy season.

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