Meritorious HSLC and Higher Secondary Students Felicitated at Programme in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A felicitation programme was organised by the Axom Brahman Samaj, Bongaigaon branch, on Sunday at the office of Bharat Vikash Parishad, Bongaigaon, to honour meritorious students who excelled in the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations. The programme was presided over by regional President Ratneswar Dev Sarma, in the presence of distinguished guests, including Dr Banajit Sarma, Dean of the Department of Social and Mental Sciences of Bongaigaon University, along with Pradip Bhagawati and Bijoy Chakraborty from Brahamn Samaj.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Banajit Sarma stressed the importance of education, discipline, and moral values among students. Scholar Pandit Ramji Mishra also delivered blessings and motivational guidance to the students, while teachers and guardians shared their views during the meeting.

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