All Moran Students’ Union Declares Total Blockade Against Oil India Limited Over Unmet Demands

TINSUKIA: The All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) has declared total blockade against Navaratna Oil India Limited (OIL) on July 26 for its failure to address several demands. The all-out strike will affect drilling, production and transportation of oil.

In a press release issued jointly by the president and secretary of AMSU, Palindra Borah and Jaykanta Moran, respectively, stated that despite many demands like infrastructure development, employment of eligible students from Moran community, mitigation of erosion problems and overall upliftment of various aspects of rural life, the OIL did not play its proper role, the AMSU leaders alleged adding that bilateral, tripartite talks with district administration, Oil India Limited have not been properly resolved till date even as the OIL had been making profits from Moran dominated areas like Barekuri, Baghjan and Dhola. The leaders also announced indefinite oil blockade in future if the demands were not effectively resolved or exertion of forceful pressure on Moran community by the administration.

Also Read: State Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika assesses flood damage in Nagaon District

Also watch: