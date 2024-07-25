State Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika assesses flood damage in Nagaon District

NAGAON: The Water Resource Minister of the state as well as the guidance minister of the district, Pijush Hazarika, on Tuesday visited Nagaon and also participated in a special meeting with the administrative heads of various departments at DC’s conference hall to assess the damage caused by the recent waves of flood in the district.

During the meeting, the minister took stock in detail regarding the damage caused by the flood and also directed the officials concerned to complete all the proceedings to release the flood aid or monetary assistance to the flood-affected people before August 15. He also reviewed the progress of various governmental schemes being implemented in the district.

Besides, the minister also instructed the officials concerned of Nagaon Water Resource department to complete the repair works at the breached portion of Hatimura embankment at Kaliabor area on a war footing speed. He ensured that over 6 kilometres of embankment at Changsuki under Kampur revenue circle which was ravaged by the recent waves of floods, will be newly constructed soon following which another 15 kilometres new embankment will be constructed in the second phase from Garukhunda to Bakulguri under the same revenue circle.

Local Nagaon - Batadroba MLA Rupak Sarma, Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das, and other heads of various departments participated in the meeting.

