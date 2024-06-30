Team of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visits Udalguri district

TANGLA: In a bid to curb the rising number of incidents of violation of child rights, a delegate of three members of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) consisting of Ajoy Kumar Dutta, Mousumi Brahma and Bandana Sasoni made a two day long visit to Udalguri district and conducted public meetings wherein discussions on a gamut of issues on protection and welfare of children were held and child rights laws relating to child welfare and rights including Protection for Child Rights Act, 2005 and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Right to Education Act among others were highlighted. According to reports, a Grievance Redressal Camp on Matters of Child Rights Violation was held at Bishnu Rabha Cultural Complex, in Bhergaon of Udalguri District on June 27. The camp hosted under the joint initiative of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and ASCPCR aimed to address grievances related to violation of Child Rights wherein a total of 479 grievances were received from public and other stakeholders which was attended by members of ASCPCR Ajoy Kumar Dutta, Bandana Sasoni and Mousumi Brahma, along with Member of NCPCR, Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal, and Udalguri District Commissioner, Javir Rahul Suresh, IAS along with Udalguri ADC, Sarfaraz Haque and members of , Social Welfare, Joint Director of Health Services, and other officials from different departments.

The members of ASCPCR, Ajoy Kumar Dutta, Mousumi Brahma, and Bandana Sasoni, in collaboration with the District Task Force of Udalguri, Udalguri District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Gautam Saharia, officials from CWC initiated a joint rescue drive on June 28 at car washing centres, market places, and poultry farms in Tangla town of Udalguri district.

Talking to this correspondent, Member of ASCPCR, Ajoy Kumar Dutta said, “The drive is part of the PAN India Rescue and Rehabilitation campaign targeting Child and Adolescent Labour and during the drive, our team rescued two minor boys working in a car washing centre and a poultry farm and a minor girl engaged in tightrope walking acrobat was also rescued and we have instructed for sending the children to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Udalguri for Rehabilitation, Restoration, Counselling and other necessary measures.”

The members also conducted a visit to ROSS Children Home in Tangla town of Udalguri district who were accompanied by the chairperson of the Udalguri Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and other officials from the district administration. “The purpose of the visit was to understand the living conditions and overall situation of the children residing in the Child Care Institution (CCI). The team interacted with the children and staff, inspected the facilities, and reviewed the records to ensure compliance with the standards and guidelines set forth for CCIs,” said Member of ASCPCR, Mousumi Brahma.

