All Tai Ahom Students’ Union2 stages protest in Lakhimpur demanding grant of tribal status to Ahom community

LAKHIMPUR: The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) once again took to the streets with protest programme across the State on Tuesday to demand for the grant of tribal status to the Ahom community. The organization initiated a protest bike rally in support of the demand.

As response to the stir announced by the central committee of the organization, the Lakhimpur district committee of the organization also initiated the same protest programme in North Lakhimpur town. The rally was taken out from the district office of the organization covering the North Lakhimpur town and it ended at the same place. During the demonstration, the protesters shouted slogans to grant the tribal status to the Ahom community at the earliest. The organization warned the government not to continue ‘politics for the sake of politics’ with the community regarding the long pending issue. The organization expressed vehement resentment over the alleged “lackadaisical attitude” showed by the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State regarding the grant of tribal status to the six communities of Assam.

“If the issue of tribalization of the six ethnic tribes is not resolved before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, we are ready to give a befitting reply to the government in the Lok Sabha poll”, the Lakhimpur district committee of ATASU expressed.

Notably, Lakhimpur ATASU will fully cooperate in the ‘dharna’ programme, to be demonstrated by the central committee of the organization in Guwahati on February 26 in support of the same demand.

