All Tea Tribes Students Association protest programme in front of Demow revenue circle office

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the All Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch in Association with Rajmai Sub-Branch, Labourers and Employees of Maskara Tea Estate a protest programme was taken in front of the Demow Revenue Circle Office on Friday. They strongly opposed land requisition and eviction land of Maskara Tea Estate though there is a road leading to the Sivasagar Medical College yet the land acquisition of Maskara Tea Estate was done and another road will be constructed which the protesters had shown serious concern. The protesters shouted slogans against the State Government, BJP. They said that the land of Maskara Tea Estate will not be given. Later the ATTSA, Demow Branch submitted a memorandum to the Demow Circle Officer on Friday.

In the memorandum, they demanded to stop the land acquisition of Maskara Tea Estate and stop the Tea Estate eviction. They also demanded that for Sivasagar Medical College, for Sivasagar District the educated unemployed boys-girls for appointment seats should be made reservation. The labourers of Maskara Tea Estate had also submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar District through Demow Circle Officer on Friday.

