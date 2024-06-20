Biennial Convention Of Demow Branch Lekhika Association Concludes with Cultural Events and Competitions

DEMOW: The first biennial convention of the Demow Branch Lekhika Association was organized in the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on Sunday and Mondays. As per the schedule, on June 16, (Sunday), the last executive meeting of the Demow Branch Lekhika Association was organized and an executive committee was formed where Padma Lahon Chetia was selected as president and Lakhima Phukan was selected as secretary. On June 17, (Monday), as per the schedule, the flag was hoisted by Padma Lahon Chetia, president of Demow Branch Lekhika Association.

The smriti tarpan was offered by Sima Rekha Konwar, Vice-President of the Demow Branch Lekhika Association. The sapling was planted by Jyotika Deori, Assistant Secretary of Demow Branch Lekhika Association. The Bookstall was inaugurated by Jagat Shyam, Pradhan Acharya of Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Betbari, Sivasagar. The storytelling competition was organized among the students of Class 4 to Class 8.

The spot writing story competition was organized among women. An open session was organized which was inaugurated by Dr. Diganta Gogoi, president of Demow Branch Xahitya Xabha. Padma Lahon Chetia, president of the Demow Branch Lekhika Association presided over the open session. Lakhima Phukan spoke about the aims and Ditimoni Dutta, anchored in the programme. Gunamoni Gogoi, Assistant Professor of the Assamese Department at Demow College gave the welcome speech.

In the open session, a discussion was held on certain topics. Mamoni Gogoi Barua, working President Middle Assam Mandal Lekhika Association, Assam was present as a specific orator. The books release programmes were also organized. The winning competitors of the competitions were given prizes.

Also Read: Assam: Flood inundates many areas under Sarthebari Revenue Circle

Also Watch :