Bongaigaon Refinery distributes emergency medical kits to 742 ASHAs

KOKRAJHAR: In a landmark initiative for smoother services of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA)s of Chirang district with basic emergency equipment, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) situated at Dhaligaon in Chirang district on Thursday distributed emergency medical kits to 742 ASHAs of Chirang district. The Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) - Rwngrwa Narzary, ceremonially distributed the emergency medical kits to ASHAs under the CSR initiative of Bongaigaon Refinery in collaboration with the district administration, Chirang.

Under the Indian Oil core value ‘Care’ the IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery distributed the emergency medical kits to 742 AHSA workers of Chirang district in collaboration with the district administration, Chirang. The program was formally inaugurated by the Rajya Sabha MP - Rwngwra Narzary in the presence of Lok Sabha MP - Joyanta Basumatary, MLA of Bijni-Ajoy Kumar Ray, District Commissioner of Chirang-P. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy and Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head and officials from the BGR and district administration, Chirang. The program started with a welcome address by Musukha Boro, GM (EMS) of BGR.

In his inaugural speech, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzay appreciated the initiative of CSR of BGR for providing the basic emergency medical kits to the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), the health warriors of the rural areas and stepping in for the initiative of community support and making a positive change in the community. He also said the members of team ASHA were primarily the health warriors for the rural areas who play a pivotal role in the healthcare system in vulnerable areas. He further said ASHA was the first point of contact for the medical and health care requirements in the rural areas.

The Senior Manager of Human Resource Development of the IOCL, BGR Nilakshi Konwar said-to strengthen the primary health services in the district, a request was received from the office of the District Commissioner, Chirang regarding the requirement of medical equipment and logistic for the ASHAs and accordingly, the IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery readily accepted to distribute the kits at free of cost to team ASHA of Chirang. The medical emergency kits consist of Glucometer, BP Machine, Stethoscope, Thermometer, etc.

Konwar said - Bongaigaon Refinery remained steadfast in caring for its community and contributing to the vast sea of humanity. It has been endeavouring through its CSR initiatives to bring smiles to the communities around it. The BGR serves as the nucleus for the regional development right from the inception of Bongaigaon Refinery under its CSR policy which has demonstrated its commitment towards its nearby community on all fronts. The thrust areas under which the CSR activities are carried out include education, healthcare, women empowerment, skill development and rural development. In the last financial year, the BGR has contributed in various medical equipment in the District TB Centre of Chirang and Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary (JSB) Civil Hospital that includes-three numbers of Pro-Truelab Quattro TB testing equipment for District TB Centre Chirang and one C-Arm X-Ray machine and one High-Definition Endoscope for the JSB Civil Hospital, Kajalgaon was handed over.

Besides, the Bongaigaon Refinery as a responsible corporate has always been at the forefront for bringing positive changes to its stakeholders and is determined to continue to do so. The BGR takes pride and feels content with its CSR projects that stresses on the Indian Oil spirit of ‘Pehle Indian Phir Oil’ and goes to show how IOCians are committed to the betterment of all.

