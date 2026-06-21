Allegations of corruption in MGNREGA implementation; Questions raised over project execution, wage payments

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Serious allegations of widespread corruption and malpractice have emerged in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme across several development blocks in Nalbari district.

According to allegations raised by locals, various organisations, and members of civil society, an organised network is reportedly operating in several development blocks and village panchayats, siphoning off workers’ wages without actual labour being performed. The allegations claim that photographs are being used to falsely show workers engaged in MGNREGA activities, enabling the withdrawal of government funds.

Sources allege that in parts of the district’s seven development blocks, including two blocks under the Nalbari constituency, middlemen have gained significant influence over MGNREGA projects being implemented across several of the district’s 25 village panchayats. It is alleged that in many cases, workers are shown as having completed assigned tasks through attendance records and photographs, even though no substantial work was carried out at the sites.

According to the allegations, workers are brought to project sites and photographed at designated times in the morning and afternoon to create records of their participation. These photographs are subsequently uploaded through the official digital system to indicate that work has been completed. As a result, wages are credited to the workers’ bank accounts. However, complainants allege that after the payments are received, a substantial portion of the money is collected by middlemen, while the workers retain only a small share.

The allegations further claim that certain ‘Mates’ responsible for supervising worksites, Gram Rozgar Sahayaks (GRS), technical personnel, and even some engineering staff may be involved in the process. Locals contend that lakhs of rupees in public funds have been misappropriated through this mechanism.

Apart from wage-related irregularities, allegations have also been made regarding the misuse of funds earmarked for materials. Projects involving drainage construction, drain cleaning, and land development have also come under scrutiny. Locals allege that in many cases, mandatory information boards displaying project details were either never installed or were removed after photographs were taken, making public monitoring difficult.

Locals, social organisations, and concerned citizens have urged immediate intervention by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, and senior departmental authorities.

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