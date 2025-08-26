Allegations of UPPL fielding weak candidates to benefit BJP raised

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Speculation brews over the selection of candidates of the UPPL for the ensuing BTC elections alleging that the party had named weak candidates in some constituencies just to walk over the candidates of the BJP in the ensuing BTC elections to be held in September. Soon after the announcement of the 1st list of candidates, there have been reports of many arguments, resignations and damage of properties of the party office which have suggested internal discrepancies in the party.

Talking to The Sentinel, a party stalwart of Dotma constituency (name is withheld) said that most of the active party leaders and workers were not happy with the selection of party candidates. He said that the party was compromising some constituencies just to fulfil the desire of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure candidates loyal to him win. He said that in many constituencies, the UPPL was going to lose the electoral battle because of the weak candidates. Referring to the candidate of Banargaon constituency, the party leader said that UPPL official candidate Rabiram Brahma was not a candidate of public choice and has records of being defeated in every election. He alleged that the party went ahead with his name to walk over BJP’s sitting MCLA, Rajib Brahma. He also expressed doubt that the UPPL could announce the name of another weak candidate in the second list for Dotma constituency to walk over BJP’s Manaranjan Brahma and please the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Founder Secretary of Kokrajhar district UPPL, existing Vice-President, and one of the secretaries of the central committee, Budhadeb Mushahary, who fought with BPF President Hagrama Mohilary for two times at the prestigious Debargaon constituency, resigned from the party on August 23 citing ideological conflict. He said before a section of mediapersons that he was not happy with the current party strategy for Kokrajhar district and stand on Debargaon constituency. He said that he was replaced from the position of Secretary of Kokrajhar district UPPL without any input regarding formation of district committee which he considered to be a systematic insult. He also said that he was not satisfied with the current strategy of the central committee of the UPPL which he said thinks above the sky but works less.

On the other hand, many active party workers have been seen to be in desperation and away from active participation.

