Alleged Cow Smuggling Bid Foiled in Udharbond, One Handed Over to Police

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Ahead of Qurbani Eid, a case of alleged illegal cow supply created a buzz in Udharbond, where a few days back, it was declared at a public gathering in the Pangram area that Muslims would stop cow slaughtering to honour Hindu sentiments. Interestingly, the person, who was detained by the public in the attempted cow smuggling case, belonged to the Hindu community. Residents of Dumurghat caught the accused, identified as Bhajanlal Rabidas, and handed him to the police. Sources said that villagers noticed that a cow was being transported by Rabidas in a mini truck. When quizzed, both Rabidas and the owner of the cow failed to provide any valid reason for transporting the cow.

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