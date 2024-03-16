North Lakhimpur: Senior Girls Cadet Instructor Sangita Dutta of 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC receives ‘DGNCC Plaque’

LAKHIMPUR: Sangita Dutta, Senior Girls Cadet Instructor (GCI) of the 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC of North Lakhimpur, has managed to grab the prestigious ‘DGNCC Plaque’ as the best Girls Instructor in the North East Region. She received the honour from the DGNCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh in an award ceremony hosted by the Directorate General of the National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) at Narangi, Guwahati on Thursday. The ceremony was organized to honour the exemplary achievements and contributions of NCC cadets, Associate NCC Officers (ANO), Girls Cadet Instructors (GCI), and Principals of the Best Institutions for NCC, covering all seven states within the NCC Directorate of the North Eastern Region (NER). The event held on Thursday served as a platform to recognize and celebrate the dedication, leadership, and outstanding performance demonstrated by cadets, institutes, and officers within the NCC fraternity. In the same event, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh PVSM, AVSM, VSM, and DGNCC also gave away the banners and trophies to the best NCC groups and the best colleges and schools for NCC (one college and school per state) in all seven states of the NER. Commanding Officer of the 72 Assam Girls (I) Coy NCC of North Lakhimpur and people of Lakhimpur have congratulated Sangita Dutta for achieving the honour.

