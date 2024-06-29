Alleged Dowry Death: Bodies of Woman and Her Baby Found Floating in Pond, Family Files FIR

NAGAON: The bodies of a mother identified as Rashmita Hazarika along with her eleven months old girl-baby were found floating in a pond behind their house at Kampur Ghilani village last night here. Following the sensational incident, Biswanath Chariali based maternal family of the deceased woman today filed an FIR in this regard alleging that the married woman and her baby were killed due to dowry, by her husband’s family members and tried to shape the entire episode just as a mere suicide case.

The family of the deceased woman also alleged that the deceased was being tortured demanding dowry for long and when she informed all about it to her parents over telephone, her parents wanted to take her back to their home. But the family of her husband restricted them to do so. Amidst such ongoing sequences, the bodies of the woman and her eleven months old girl-baby were found floating in a pond located at the backyard of their house, the relatives of the deceased alleged, adding that she and her baby were thrown into the pond after murder.

