Indian People’s Theatre Association’s Golaghat district committee formed during general meeting

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A representative general meeting of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), a leading progressive cultural organization, was held in Golaghat. The meeting was chaired by prominent social activist Dipen?Das and attended by Ratul? Bora, state executive member of IPTA and district coordinator for Golaghat.

Ratul?Bora highlighted IPTA’s long‑standing cultural movement in Assam and across the country, stressing that the association’s presence was essential for fostering healthy thought and awareness through cultural programmes. He also described the death of Zubeen?Garg as a deliberate attack on progressive ideas. Youth leader Paramananda?Das, who was present, remarked that culture was a driving force of society and that without nurturing it, the community could go astray.

During the meeting, a 15‑member executive committee of IPTA for the Golaghat district was formed. The assembly also resolved to organize a centenary celebration for Late lyricist Keshab?Mahanta on January 30?in Golaghat town.

