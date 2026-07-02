Alok Gears Up for Grand Celebration of Its 40th Foundation Year in Nagsankar

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: ‘Alok,’ one of the premier socio-cultural, literary, educational, dramatic, and environment-friendly organisations of the greater Nagsankar area, is all set to observe its 40 years of inception. In this connection, a public meeting has been organised at Natya Mancha, Nagsankar on Friday to constitute a strong reception committee along with ten sub-committees.

As a part of the celebration of Padmaraag Jayanti, a workshop on Bhaona with Brajawali tune will be held from July 5. Eminent Bhaona artiste Bhabani Bhuyan will inaugurate the workshop.

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