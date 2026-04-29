Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) marks 4 years of cancer care expansion

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) celebrated its 4th Foundation Day on Tuesday, marking four years of significant progress in strengthening cancer care across Assam and the Northeast.

Established on April 28, 2022, ACCF began its journey with the inauguration of its first set of seven cancer hospitals by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, along with noted industrialist Ratan Tata. Since then, the Foundation has played a pivotal role in expanding access to affordable, quality cancer treatment across the region.

Marking the occasion, ACCF launched its official awareness campaign song, ‘Sajagata Geet’, aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging early detection and prevention of cancer. The song has been composed and sung by Rupam Bhuyan, with music by Priyanku Bordoloi and lyrics by Sasanka Samir. It is crafted to connect with people across Assam and inspire collective action.

On the same occasion, the Foundation also unveiled the second volume of its multilingual magazine, ‘Pratyasha’. The publication highlights ACCF’s ongoing initiatives, shares inspiring patient stories of courage and recovery, and showcases the collaborative efforts of doctors, caregivers, government agencies, and civil society in transforming cancer care delivery.

Speaking at the event, senior ACCF officials reiterated their commitment to ensuring that no patient in Assam has to travel long distances for quality cancer treatment. They emphasized the Foundation’s vision of building a robust, patient-centric cancer care network focused on early detection, advanced treatment, and accessibility.

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