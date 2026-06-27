20-Day Workshop on Bhaona and Traditional Art Forms to Begin in Nazira on July 5

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A 20-day workshop on Bhaona, Khol percussion, Negera, and Sutradhar is being organised at the Upper Nazira Bar Namghar under the initiative of the Nazira District Committee of the Assam Scheduled Caste Council.

The workshop is being conducted with the support of Sudarshan Natya Gosthi and the local public. It is scheduled to take place from July 5 to 24, coinciding with the summer vacation, to encourage the participation of students. Ratul Duwara will conduct training in Sutradhar, Parag Kalita in Khol percussion, Manasjyoti Bora in Negera, while Abhijit Das, Sudarshan Das, and Rajpal Das will impart training in Bhaona.

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