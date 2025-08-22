Assam: Durga Puja preparation begins in Kalaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: Along with the rest of the country, residents of Kalaigaon are gearing up to celebrate the Durga Puja with full pomp and gaiety. The countdown for the 5-day-long festival of Durga Puja has already begun, which will start from September 28.

Even the puja committees have started to prepare their idols. More than twenty five Sarbajanin Durga Puja committees are going to celebrate Durga Puja throughout the Kalaigaon area this year where they will decorate the mandaps in different themes. With a budget of Rs 2.5 lakhs, the Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Puja committee has also started preparation for the puja mandap and idols. Every year, they experiment with new themes which draw large crowds to the location to pray for blessings. This year, they intend to use an ocean theme.

A celebration committee of 51 members was also formed, headed by Ratan Das as President and Ashik Sarma as Secretary for smooth functioning of Bhehguri Durga Puja. One Shankar Das of village Bhehguri will donate the total amount to prepare the idols for Bhehguri Sarbojanin Durga Puja celebration.

