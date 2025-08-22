Assam: Golaghat witnesses protest over mysterious death of Dashami Duwara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A public protest was staged in Golaghat on Thursday, in response to the mysterious death of Dashami Duwara, a fourth-grade employee of the forest department, who was found dead in her government quarters on August 7. The protest was attended by various social organizations, civil society members, advocates, and representatives of different institutions. The protesters expressed deep concern over the suspicious circumstances surrounding Dashami Duwara’s death and demanded a high-level investigation into the matter. A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister of Assam, who is in charge of the home department, requesting his intervention and assurance of a thorough investigation. The protest was organized by a collective effort of around 30 organizations, who came together to demand justice for Dashami Duwara’s family and to ensure that the truth behind her death is uncovered.

