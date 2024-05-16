Executive meeting of Assam Science Committee held at Demow Higher Secondary School

DEMOW: An executive meeting of the Assam Science Committee, Demow Branch was held in Demow Higher Secondary School on Tuesday. Arup Kumar Dutta, president of Assam Science Committee, Demow Branch presided over the executive meeting. Dr. Sajan Ali Hazarika, a retired professor of the Physics Department at Jorhat Engineering College and a lifetime member of the Assam Science Committee Jorhat Branch, Dr Padmeswar Gogoi, a retired professor at D R College Golaghat along with other dignitaries were present. A one-minute silence was observed for Birubala Rabha. They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. In the executive meeting, it was decided that from Assam Science Committee Demow Branch, Arup Kumar Dutta, president of Assam Science Committee, Mahendra Kurmi, secretary, Dr.Bimal Dutta, and Mrinal Ranjan Gogoi will represent and participate in the Assam Science Committee annual convention which will be held in North Guwahati on May 26.

