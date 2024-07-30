Alumni of Government school Renovate Classroom and Plant Trees at Choukhuty High School in Bajali

PATHSALA: A group of former students of a government school renovated a classroom at Choukhuty High School in Bajali district. They also planted trees near the campus, as global warming has become a serious concern nowadays. The school was one of the oldest institutions in the region, established in 1958 at Choukhuty village. Assam Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated the classroom.

In the programme, Bajali Superintendent of Police Ajagaran Basumatary and several senior citizens of the region were present. Samudra Patgiri, an ex-student of the school said, “This is one of the oldest schools in Bajali. The institute has been able to get A Grades in 2017 and 2018 in the government-run Gunotsav since 2017 and has been able to get A Grades in a row in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The infrastructure is not good for the students. So, we decided to renovate a classroom for the students.” “As an ex-student, it is our responsibility to do something for our school,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dass appreciated their efforts and said that the infrastructure of the old institute will be upgraded soon. Dass said, “Proud to inaugurate the newly renovated classroom at Choukhuti High School, Bajali, thanks to the Alumni Association’s initiative.”

