AMCH Dibrugarh Wins "Best Multidisciplinary Research Unit" Award at DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024

DIBRUGARH: In a significant achievement, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, was honoured with the "Best Multidisciplinary Research Unit" (MRU) award at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2024, held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The award recognizes the institution's exemplary contributions to medical research and innovation.

The award was presented by Shrimati Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare of India, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Health Research and Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and Dr. VK Paul, Member of NITI Aayog. Dr. Reema Nath, Vice-Principal of Assam Medical College, received the award on behalf of the institution.

The selection of Assam Medical College was based on a set of criteria that included the number of research projects initiated per year, the number of indexed publications produced annually, the average contingency expenditure per year, the project completion rate, and patent guidelines/diagnostic processes/multi-centre/extra-mural/international funding.

This recognition highlights the continued commitment of the institution to advancing medical research and innovation.

Taking to X, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Glad to share that Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, has been awarded as 'Best Multidisciplinary Research Unit' at DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit held today in recognition of its excellent strides in medical research and innovation."

