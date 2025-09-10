Dibrugarh: FOGSI presidential conference to be hosted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Obstetrics and Gynecological Society is set to host the FOGSI Presidential Conference at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) premises on September 12, 13, and 14.

The theme of the conference, ‘Reaching the Unreached,’ reflects the aim to extend advanced reproductive healthcare facilities and technological expertise to the most peripheral regions of Eastern India where healthcare infrastructure is still developing.

The conference will highlight major reproductive health challenges faced by women in Eastern India, such as the rising incidence of carcinoma of the cervix and uterus. It will also address maternal mortality by demonstrating holistic maternal care approaches and protocols for the safe transfer of mothers to tertiary care centres in emergencies, aiming to prevent childbirth-related deaths in remote areas.

