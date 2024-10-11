Amguri AASU Regional Unit Dissolves After Collective Resignation Over Internal Dispute

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The activists of regional Unit of All Assam Student Union (AASU) Amguri in Sivasagar district on Wednesday collectively resigned from all portfolios and general membership from AASU. At a press meet held on this occasion, district organizing secretary Amlanjyoti Mahanta, district executive Nondan Malakar, president Bibhuti Gogoi and secretary (i/c) Abhishekh Dulakakharia along with advisers and executive members publicly resigned from AASU.

The Amguri Regional Unit explained in a letter to the president and secretary of the AASU Sivasagar district committee that their collective resignation was due to a confrontation with Samiron Phukan, the state executive of AASU. The letter was vivid and explained the reasons behind the collective resignation. On the other hand in a press release issued by Manab Hazarika and Debojit Saikia, president and secretary respectively of AASU Sivasagar District Committee stated that Amguri Regional Unit of AASU has dissolved with effect from October 10. In the statement, the two AASU leaders said that the student organization is a social organization run within constitutional boundaries with strict discipline and compliance.

The regional unit has dissolved with immediate effect on charges of weakening the organizational position by discussing unwanted issues on the floor of the union by acting at their own discretion. At the same time AASU Sivasagar District Committee also appointed Rajdeep Kakati, Deepankar Borah, Amlanjyoti Das, Imran Ali, Ankur Rai and Sumanta Kheria as convenors of the Amguri Anchalik Chatra Santha and also directed to form Amguri Regional Committe within one month and also advised to repair the swahid bedi situated at the campass of Amguri Aauniati Hem Chandra Dev HS School.

