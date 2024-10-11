Sivasagar DC Aayush Garg inspects road construction projects under Public Works Department (Roads)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg conducted an inspection of the ongoing road construction projects under the Public Works Department (Roads). Accompanied by Additional District Commissioner Partha Pratim Khanikar, the inspection aimed to assess the progress and ensure timely completion of the works.

Executive Engineer of PWD (R) and other officials were also present during the site visit. The District Commissioner closely reviewed the work being done to improve road infrastructure in the district.

Following the inspection, a review meeting was held in the office chamber of the District Commissioner, where the concerned circle officers participated. During the meeting, DC Garg instructed all officials to expedite the construction process to meet deadlines and improve connectivity in the region.

