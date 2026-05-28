Amin Rahman - an inspiration

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Amin Rahman, with the help of two crutches, has been selling vegetables in a handcart, along with fish and broiler meat, since 2008 in Bokota Jutuliting Chariali near Demow. Rahman states that he had lost one of his legs to infection after an injury. He has his wife, a boy, and a girl helping him run his business. A beneficiary of the Orunodoi scheme, Rahman chooses to earn his income despite his disadvantage. His efforts at self-dependency have earned praise from the people of the area, who regard him as an inspiration.

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