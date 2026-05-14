Assam Rifles Hosts Career Guidance Lecture at Lokra High School to Inspire Students’ Future Paths

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Lokra Battalion of Assam Rifles organized a career guidance lecture for the students of Assam Rifles High School (ARHS), Lokra, on Wednesday with the aim of motivating students and creating awareness about various career opportunities and future prospects. The lecture focused on guiding the students towards different career avenues and encouraging them to prepare themselves for future challenges with dedication, discipline and confidence.

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