Amrit Briksha Andolan 2024 Launched in Karimganj District to Boost Environmental Sustainability and Economic Development

Karimganj: In a significant step towards environmental sustainability and economic development, the Amrit Briksha Andolan 2024 was officially inaugurated in Karimganj district on Friday. This ambitious initiative aims to transform Assam’s green landscape by planting 3 crore commercial tree saplings across the state, with Karimganj district contributing 8 lakh saplings to this effort. The movement is designed as a Jan Andolan with active participation from Self-Help Groups (SHGs), schools, farmers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, government Institutions, and the general public.

The Amrit Briksha Andolan 2024 is focused on enhancing the environment while boosting the tree-based economy of Assam. The initiative highlights the essential role of tree plantation in combating climate change, preserving biodiversity, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for the people of Assam. The state-wide movement aims to plant 3 crore commercial tree saplings, promoting a greener and healthier Assam, with 8 lakh saplings to be planted in Karimganj district alone. Of these, 7 lakh saplings will be distributed among SHGs, schools, farmers, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and other community members to ensure widespread participation and ownership.

Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner of Karimganj, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating that the initiative is not only a step towards a greener environment but also a significant boost to the local economy. He emphasized the importance of community involvement in fostering a sense of responsibility and unity among the people, with the goal of creating a sustainable and prosperous future for Assam. Chiranjeev P. Jain, Divisional Forest Officer of Karimganj, reinforced this sentiment, stating that the Amrit Brikhya Andolan 2024 is a testament to the District’s commitment to environmental conservation and economic development. He highlighted the long-term benefits of the commercial tree saplings being planted, which will grow into valuable resources, enhance green cover, support biodiversity, and provide economic benefits to the community. The Amrit Briksha Andolan 2024 is an extensive tree plantation drive initiated by the Government of Assam. The programme aims to plant 3 crore commercial tree saplings across the state involving various community groups to promote environmental sustainability and economic growth. The initiative reflects the state’s dedication to creating a greener, healthier, and economically robust Assam, stated a press release.

Also Read: Tributes Pour in for Chandra Sekhar Roy, Renowned Photographer and Singer, Following His Passing

Also Watch: