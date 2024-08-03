Tributes Pour in for Chandra Sekhar Roy, Renowned Photographer and Singer, Following His Passing

MANGALDAI: Chandra Sekhar, popularly known as Babul da who became a familiar name for his expertise in photography as one of the pioneer photographers of Darrang district as well as a popular and melodious singer in Darrang district breathed his last on Friday in Guwahati Medical College Hospital following a brief illness. He was 75. He was the second son of eminent Homoeopathic practitioner and actor Dr Abala Charan Roy. After completion of education from Mangaldai College in 1974, he chose his professional career in photography after acquiring the preliminary knowledge of the art from his maternal uncle in Tinsukia. In 1984 he started his photo studio ‘Jyotirupa’ in the heart of Mangaldai town on LNB Road with the help of a bank loan of Rs 13,000

Before the introduction of digital camera, he was the lone option of photographs for the local news reporters of Mangaldai for more than a decade. Moreover the Darrang district civil as well as police administration depended upon his photography for their official records as well during that period. He continued his profession till the last days of his life. Born in a culturally sensitive family Chandra Sekhar Roy also developed himself as a prolific singer especially in Bhupendra Sangeet.

His death has widely been mourned here and people from all walks of life offered their last respect to his departed soul as his mortal remains were brought to his residence in the evening. He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives. Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, legislator Basanta Das, Chairman of Mangaldai Municipality Board Nirmali Devi Sarma, Mangaldai Chambers of Commerce, Mangaldai Media Circle, Youth Club, Chapai Yuva Kalyan Kendra, Darrang District Sports Journalists Association, Darrang District Committee of Karunadhara and several organizations have deeply mourned his death.

