Student Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident Near Demow

DEMOW: A student was seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Athabari Chetia Gaon Tinali near Demow on Thursday afternoon. According to sources, Subhan Manki, a resident of 1 No Masoi Gaon and a student of Athabari Higher Secondary School was hit by a motor cycle in Athabari Chetia Gaon Tinali on Thursday afternoon when he was returning home after the closure of the school due to which the boy was seriously injured. The motorcycle fled from the incident area. The locals and teachers of the school took the seriously injured boy to Athabari Hospital and from there the boy was taken to a hospital in Demow. The boy was referred to Dibrugarh for better treatment.

