Mortal Remains of Adivasi students’ Leader Binod Dhan of Lakhimpur District Cremated Amidst Mourning

LAKHIMPUR: The mortal remains of the popular Adivasi students’ leader Binod Dhan of Lakhimpur district was cremated in a mournful atmosphere on Wednesday. The body of the student leader, who inspired students and youths to work uniquely in the educational and cultural fields, was brought to the AASAA (All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam) memorial ground at Junubasti from his residence of Rangajan. There AASAA founder general secretary Joseph Minj, present president Godwin Hemrom, secretary Amarjyoti Surin and other office bearers paid last homage to the students’ leader. Then his body was taken to Junubasti cemetery via Lilabari railway station, Ujjwalpur and Balijan. The funeral was held in the presence of senior priests of Lakhimpur and Itanagar Catholic parishes following the religious rituals.

AASAA central committee president and secretary announced that the Adivasi community would observe February 15, the birthday of student leader Binod Dhan as “Social Reformer’s Day” every year.

Nawa Bihan Samaj director Godfrey Here said, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely passing of Binod Dhan, a leader and champion of the Adivasi community. His tireless efforts, unwavering commitment, and unshakeable courage inspired countless individuals to stand up for their rights and fight for justice. Binod’s leadership was a beacon of hope for the community, and his loss leaves a gaping void that can never be filled. We remember his remarkable dedication, his unrelenting passion, and his selfless service to the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Adivasi community during this difficult time. May his legacy continue to inspire and empower future generations to carry on his noble work. Memories of his unique works can never be forgotten.”

Notably, the popular Aadivasi student leader Binod Dhan (35) breathed his last around 7:30 am on Tuesday at a Guwahati based private nursing home. As per report, Binod suddenly fell ill on July 25 while he was taking part in an event organized by the central cmmittee of All Aadivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) in connection with the “Jatiya Swahid Divas’ at Rangapara. Then he was admitted to Baptist Mission Medical Hospital in Tezpur. But his health condition deteriorated and the AASAA members admitted him at Guwahati based nursing home. He was former education secretary of the Lakhimpur unit and central committee executive Member of the AASAA, member of the Lakhimpur District Red Cross Society and Axam Xahitya Xabha. He actively worked for the cultural uplift and to secure land rights of the Aadivasi people. His death is an irreparable loss to the Aadivasi community of Assam and the entire people of Lakhimpur. He is survived by his wife, parents along with a host of relatives.

