Amritpal Singh’s parents meet him in Dibrugarh jail, distribute sweets

DIBRUGARH: Days after jailed Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh pulled off a stunning victory in the Lok Sabha polls, his parents Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur arrived at the Dibrugarh Central Jail from Punjab to meet their son.

His mother Balwinder Kaur also distributed sweets brought from Punjab to the guards and jail staff to celebrate her son’s Lok Sabha victory. She also brought a new set of clothes and shoes for Amritpal Singh to wear at the upcoming oath-taking ceremony in the Parliament as an MP.

Amritpal who is imprisoned in the high-security Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023 under the National Security Act (NSA) had surprised everyone by winning the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Punjab by a huge margin of 1,97,120 votes.

Contesting as an independent candidate he secured 4,04,430 votes, while his nearest rival Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira bagged 2,07,310 votes. Speaking to reporters outside the jail, Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh said, “We are going to meet him for the first time since his win. We are happy that we are going to give the good news as his parents. He will be happy that his parents have come to meet him. Everyone in his hometown, young and old alike, adores Amritpal. Due to their love and support he managed to win the Lok Sabha seat by a big margin.”

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur said, “I have brought sweets for everyone to celebrate my son’s win. I have also brought a new set of clothes and shoes for Amritpal so that he can wear it during the oath-taking ceremony.”

According to legal experts, legally, Amritpal Singh is barred from attending the proceedings of the Lok Sabha since he is in jail, yet he has the Constitutional right to be sworn in as member of the Parliament.

Being sworn in after winning elections is a constitutional right. But if the winning candidate is in jail, they must ask the authorities to be taken to Parliament for the oath-taking ceremony. Once they have taken the oath, they must return to the jail. Significantly, apart from Amritpal Singh, nine of his close aides are lodged in Dibrugarh jail after their arrests in Punjab under the National Security Act.

