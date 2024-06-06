Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh’s wife and advocate congratulate him for his big win

DIBRUGARH: After the victory of the jailed Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab on Tuesday, his wife Kirandeep Kaur on Wednesday met Amritpal Singh in Dibrugarh Central Jail and congratulated him for the big win. Kaur was accompanied with advocate and former Punjab MP Rajdeo Singh Khalsa in Dibrugarh Central jail. Amritpal Singh won from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by 1,97,120 votes.

Talking to reporters, Rajdeo Singh Khalsa said, “We have discussed the strategy but first of all his release has been a important thing for us and we are taking all necessary legal aids for his release. The government should soon release him. The Sikh community supported him in the election because they saw in him a capacity for leadership and his ability to speak out on Sikh issues.”

“Amritpal Singh has launched Amrit Sanchar in Punjab for drug free state. His was doing a good job in Punjab but the Bhagwant Singh Mann led-APP government has conspired against him and in false charges they have put him behind the bar. Amritpal Singh’s arrest was unconstitutional and unlawful but they have done a conspiracy and put him behind the bar for political benefit,” Singh said.

He further added, “The election was played on the basis of Amritpal Singh’s Amrit Sanchar’s and this was the manifesto of his election and the campaigning was done. His victory from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency has proved that people are in support of him.”

Amripal Singh, who fought the electoral battle from an Assam jail, secured 4,04,430 votes as opposed to Congress’s Kulbir Singh Zira’s 2,07,310 votes. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Laljit Singh Bhullar came in third with 1,94,836 votes.

Singh was arrested last year after a massive crackdown, charged under the National Security Act (NSA), and is currently lodged in a prison in Dibrugarh. In 2019, Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Jasbir Singh Gill secured the victory for his party from the Khadoor Sahib seat.

Amritpal Singh, the leader of Waris Punjab De, has been imprisoned at Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, following his arrest in Punjab.

Along with him are his nine top aides including Papalpreet Singh, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala, Harjit Singh, Basant Singh, Gurinder Singh Aujla and Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke. All of them are facing charges under the National Security Act (NSA) and other criminal offences.

Also Read: Assam: Congress candidate Pradyut Borodoloi wins from Nagaon parliamentary constituency

Also Watch: