Assam State Cabinet Committee Addresses GST Issues with Business Community in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: The State Cabinet Committee formed to resolve objections against businessmen regarding GST in the state met tax officers and businessmen of four districts in Tinsukia on Thursday. The State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Ashok Singhal, one of the members of the committee, interacted with trade and business organisations on Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues at the Tinsukia Convention Centre. This was the fifth meeting, held in stages at several places in the state. The other member, Minister Ajanta Neog, could not attend the meeting due to the current flood situation.

Representatives of the trade associations briefed the minister on the difficulties they faced in issuing notices under GST and made various suggestions, including the simplification of the tax payment system. In his speech, Minister Singhal said the main objective of the government is to provide a smooth business environment to businessmen, and the tax officers are working to ensure and protect the interests of taxpayers, the main stakeholders in nation-building. He said the government has always given priority and is committed to effectively addressing the difficulties faced by businessmen in various areas, including the payment of taxes. He said the business community of the state has a heavy responsibility in making Assam one of the top five states in the country, adding that Assam is the first state in the country to take such an initiative, and the suggestions and opinions provided by the business community are very important. He appreciated the contribution of the business community in the participating districts for their invaluable contribution to nation-building through proper tax payment as well as industry and employment generation.

The meeting was attended by Minister Sanjoy Kisan, MLAs Prashant Phukan, Rupesh Gowala, and Suren Phukan, State Tax Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha, and other top officials of the department, as well as representatives of trade and business organisations from Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Naharkatia, Digboi, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji.

