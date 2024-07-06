BTC CEM Pramod Boro lays foundation stone for thematic gate to BTC headquarters

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTR Pramod Boro laid the foundation stone for the construction of the thematic entrance gate at Karigaon, situated at National Highway 31 (C), in the presence of Deputy Chief Gabinda Chandra Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary, and EM Ukhil Mashahary. Karigaon is the entrance point to Bodoland Headquarter-Kokrajhar, which is 20 km from Kokrajhar town.

Talking to media persons, CEM Pramod Boro said that, Karigaon being the entrance point to Bodoland Headquarters-Kokrajhar, a beautiful entrance gate with a state-of-the-art design would be constructed. He said the beautiful design of the thematic gate had already been made, and the foundation stone was done at the point of Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road and National Highway-31 at Karigaon, which would be constructed within 12–14 months. He said the land acquisition was made for the construction of the thematic gate, and construction work would be started very soon. Boro said the existing statue of Jehelao Dwimalu at the entrance point at Karigaon would be made bigger, and another statue of another legend, Sikhna Jwhwlao, would be set up at the entrance for more attractions. He also said Karigaon was the prime point to enter the Bodoland Headquarter—Kokrajhar, and visitors from different parts of India and abroad will make out that this eye-catching gate is the way to Bodoland headquarters. He also said the gate will have an impression. It will be a beautiful design. Golden languor design, statue of Bir Dwimalu to be enlarged of endangered species-golden languor in the design.

The CEM said the Indian Army, in collaboration with the government of BTR, hosted the 132nd Durand Cup at SAI-Kokrajhar last year, where Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh graced the inaugural match as chief guest, and this year too, the 133rd Durand Cup is being held at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar, starting July 27. He further said the Durand Cup would be organised up to the quarterfinal in Kokrajhar and up to the semifinal next year.

