Anaesthesiologists from Northeast to attend ISACON NE 2026 in March

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists (ISA) is organizing ISACON NE 2026, the 7th North-East Zonal Conference, along with the 34th Assam State Branch Conference, scheduled to be held on March 7 and 8, 2026. A pre-conference workshop will also be held on March 6, 2026, at the GMCH Auditorium, Guwahati. This major academic event will witness the participation of anaesthesiologists from all the North-Eastern states, along with members of other medical fraternities and postgraduate students.

Over 500 doctors, including distinguished faculty members and academicians from reputed medical colleges and institutions across India, including those from outside the North-East, are expected to attend. It will be one of the largest academic gatherings in Anaesthesia and Critical Care in the North-Eastern region.

The Organizing Secretary, Dr Arun Deka, has approached various organizations seeking association and support for the academic event. The North-East-based leading and first anaesthesia company, EIGHT State, through its Manager and noted social worker Ishan Kumar Borah, conveyed his best wishes for the grand success of the event while addressing the media, the release added.

