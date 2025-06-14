Indian Red Cross Society forms new district committee in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

Morigaon: The new district committee of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Morigaon, was formed under the presidency of the president of IRCS, Morigaon, Debashis Sarma, in a solemn atmosphere in the presence of the general secretary of IRCS, Assam, Deba Prasad Sarma, and the state co-ordinator of IRCS, Laba Sarma, in the annual general meeting held at DC’s Conference Hall on Thursday.

In the meeting, the general secretary of the old body of IRCS, Morigaon, Paramananda Goswami, presented the expenditure details of three years. In the general meeting, the president of IRCS as well as the district commissioner, Morigan Debashis Sarman, delivered a speech on the IRCS at length. He asked every member to be ready to serve people during times of emergencies, floods, and natural calamities.

The 25 members of the new district committee of IRCS resolved to expedite the organizational works. The new committee elected Dr Puniram Patar as the chairman of IRCS, Morigaon. The committee also appointed Paramananda Goswami unanimously as the Honorary Secretary of IRCS, Morigaon. The body elected Atul Sarma as the V-C, Jugal Kishor Choudhary as the OS, Anjan Sarma as JS, and Kamal Ch Deka as the Treasurer of IRCS, Morigaon.

