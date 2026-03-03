Anamika Pal – A tribute

It is with profound grief that we mourn the passing of Anamika Pal, a cherished singer of yesteryears, compassionate social worker, and deeply devout soul, who departed for her heavenly abode on the evening of 18th February at the age of 77 years after a prolonged illness. Her demise marks the end of an era in the cultural landscape of Tezpur and Assam, where her name had long been synonymous with melody, grace, and quiet dedication. Blessed with a voice often compared to that of Lata Mangeshkar, Anamika Pal captivated audiences with her soulful and emotive renditions. A three-time recipient of the prestigious Kalpana Memorial Trophy of Darrang College, she carved a rare distinction for herself in the institution’s cultural history. Her talent also took her beyond Assam when she proudly represented the state at the NNC Meet in Kurseong on behalf of Darrang College, earning admiration and honour. Deeply rooted in Assam’s rich musical traditions, she performed at numerous stages during Rangali Bihu celebrations across the state. Her renditions of Jyoti Sangeet and Rabha Sangeet were especially admired for their purity and devotion. Determined to pass on her knowledge, she established a music school in Tezpur, where she trained many young aspirants, nurturing their talent with patience and motherly affection.

Beyond music, Anamika Pal was a sensitive literary voice. She was a regular contributor to several literary magazines and newspapers of Assam, composing heartfelt poems in Assamese and Bengali. Her writings reflected her spirituality, compassion, and deep understanding of human emotions. A resident of L.D. Sharma Road, Tezpur, she lived a life devoted to art, service, and faith. Though her life ended tragically and she leaves behind no immediate survivors, her absence has created an irreplaceable void in the hearts of countless admirers. Her songs will continue to echo in the air, her words will endure in literature, and her legacy will remain etched in Assam’s cultural heritage. May her noble soul rest in eternal peace. On the solemn occasion of her Adya Shraddha, we gather with reverence to offer our prayers and heartfelt homage, remembering her divine voice and noble soul that shall forever dwell in our hearts.

– S.C. Biswas

Also Read: Tribute to Kamal Chandra Sharma