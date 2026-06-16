Angaraag Barua earns ‘outstanding’ grade in CCRT scholarship renewal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Angaraag Baruah, a talented young musician from Mangaldai, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Outstanding’ grade in the renewal assessment of the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme (CTSSS) for the academic year 2025–26 by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

A recipient of the CTSSS scholarship since 2022–23 in the Hindustani Music (Vocal) category, Angaraag secured the extension for two more years following his impressive performance in the renewal interview. In a further recognition of his growing stature in classical music, he has also been selected as an artiste under Prasar Bharati, Akashvani Guwahati, after clearing the YUVAVANI audition in 2025 in the ‘Khayal’ category. He is currently receiving advanced training in Hindustani Music Vocal under the guidance of Guru Pradyut Mishra.

Also Read: Assam’s animated short film Chyimi bags honour at Athens Film Awards