Angoorlata Deka leads women’s awareness programmes in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Assam State Women’s Commission Chairperson Angoorlata Deka visited Bongaigaon on Friday, arriving with a bike rally to spread the message of women’s empowerment. She attended an awareness meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall with DC Navadeep Pathak, SP Mohanlal Meena, ADC Shanta Karki Chetri, Executive Magistrate Rajesh Singh, District Women’s Commission member Himani Adhikari, social worker Ujjal Kanti Roy, District Social Welfare Officer Jayanta Kumar Das, CDPOs, BDOs, members of the District Women Cell, officials of the Sakhi One-Stop Centre, District Child Protection Officer, Health officials, WCD Department officials, Legal Services officials and advocates.

Deka explained the role of the Women’s Commission in resolving women’s issues and highlighted the “181” helpline for support. She said problems that cannot be registered at police stations or unresolved by police can be addressed by the Commission. She stressed support for victims of domestic violence, the need for women’s financial independence, and awareness among both women and men. She urged women to progress in education, economy and rights awareness.

She reviewed the functioning of the District Women Cell, Internal Complaints Committees in government offices, the Sakhi One-Stop Centre, and Women Cells at block level.

In the afternoon, Deka met Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, supervisors of the WCD Department, school–college students and Gender Resource Centre officials at Hotel Jahnabi Regency. She also reviewed how Anganwadi and ASHA workers care for pregnant women. Deka called for awareness among all women and stressed preventing child marriage, terming it a serious social problem. Later, she visited Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Abhayapuri, and interacted with inmates of the District Jail, Abhayapuri.

