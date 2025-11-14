Assam Women’s Commission Chairperson Leads Major Awareness Programme in Nagaon

Deka stressed the need for strong support structures at the local level. She announced that women’s cells in districts, subdivisions and blocks will be reconstituted within the next ten days, enabling quicker and more efficient assistance for women in distress. She urged people to use the 181 helpline or the phone/WhatsApp number 9435196263 whenever they require help.

The programme was attended by several prominent officials, including Nagaon Municipal Board Chairperson Ambika Mazumdar, Member Secretary of the Commission. Antra Gogoi, Additional District Commissioner Debahuti Bora, DLSA Member Secretary Munmi Neog, ASRLM District Programme Manager, Shankha Prabal Shandilya, District Social Welfare Officer Bholanath Pegu and DIPRO Mandira Chayengia.

Representatives from various departments, CDPOs, supervisors, Anganwadi workers, SHG members, ASHA and ANM workers, CMPOs, students and members of Bal Sabha and Mahila Sabha were also present. A team of 10 women bikers and 6 male bikers from Guwahati, part of the ongoing Bikashor Jatra, added energy to the gathering.

Earlier in the day, Chairperson Deka held a meeting with senior district officials and block development officers at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall. The discussion focused on improving coordination and strengthening mechanisms that ensure timely support and justice for women across the district.