GRP seizes drugs worth over Rs 82 Lakh, three held at New Bongaigaon Station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Government Railway Police (GRP) of New Bongaigaon carried out two successful operations on Thursday, leading to the seizure of drugs worth more than Rs 82 lakh and the arrest of three individuals travelling in Train No. 12514 (Charlapalli Weekly Superfast Express).

In the first incident, a team led by SI Sanjib Choudhary was conducting routine checking in the rear general coach of the train at around 9:15 am when a passenger attempted to flee upon noticing the police. He was immediately intercepted and identified as 53-year-old Matiar Rahaman Molla from Barddhaman district of West Bengal. Upon questioning, he admitted to carrying narcotics. A formal search was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, during which the GRP recovered 1.286 kgs of suspected morphine packed in white bandage tape and transparent wrapping. A mobile phone and a train ticket were also seized from him. The seized morphine was brought to the GRP Investigation Centre, where a case under the NDPS Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

In another operation conducted the same morning on the same train at Platform No. 1, the GRP team intercepted a man and a woman who appeared suspicious during routine checking. A lawful search, carried out in the presence of independent witnesses, led to the recovery of eight soap cases containing suspected heroin, four hidden in the male passenger's airbag and four concealed in the female passenger's undergarments. The substance tested positive for heroin in the Drug Detection Kit and weighed 93 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 18.60 lakh. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rabinder Ray of Patna and Rani Devi of Katihar. They were brought to the Investigation Centre, where all legal formalities were completed, and a separate NDPS case has been registered.

Also Read: Man detained with 148 Jio SIM cards at New Bongaigaon Railway Station